Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,325 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 117.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

