Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,410 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 3,651.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,041,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,023 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,242,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,902,000 after acquiring an additional 87,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,396,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,232,000 after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $35.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $61.27.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

