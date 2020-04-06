PureVidz (VIDZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.00

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, PureVidz has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. PureVidz has a total market cap of $17,886.92 and approximately $11.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PureVidz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PureVidz

PureVidz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz . The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PureVidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PureVidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

