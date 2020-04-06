Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CADE opened at $4.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

