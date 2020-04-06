Profund Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,965 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

