Profund Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKM. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SKM stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.58.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

