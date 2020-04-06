Profund Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

