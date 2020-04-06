Profund Advisors LLC Sells 630 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cubic were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cubic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cubic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

CUB opened at $35.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

