Profund Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Capital World Investors grew its position in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,526,000 after acquiring an additional 615,377 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 28,741.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,889,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,520,000 after buying an additional 206,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 128,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,208,000 after buying an additional 103,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $95.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.98. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

