Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 48,268.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,717,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 1,714,010 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $17,259,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,606,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,683,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 959,450 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in First Bancorp by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,556,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 790,724 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $958.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

FBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

