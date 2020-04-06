Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AAON by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AAON by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AAON by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AAON by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $44.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.10%. AAON’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

AAON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

