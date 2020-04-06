Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,325 Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,325 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -117.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

