Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $31,725,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 90,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Billings Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $4,613,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 24,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $91.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

