Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SPX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPX by 1,663.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SPX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $28.88 on Monday. SPX Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. SPX had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

