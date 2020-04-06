Profund Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 531,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 211,367 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,478,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 290,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,413,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.04. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. The company had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 347,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,426.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,934 shares of company stock worth $2,454,480. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

