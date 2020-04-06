Profund Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BANR. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $28.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $60.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Banner had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

