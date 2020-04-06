Playtech (LON:PTEC) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 335 ($4.41) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 548 ($7.21). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 181 ($2.38) in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 335.14 ($4.41).

Shares of PTEC stock opened at GBX 175.75 ($2.31) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 236.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 354.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34. Playtech has a one year low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The firm has a market cap of $530.71 million and a P/E ratio of 1.87.

In other news, insider Andrew Smith acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £58,050 ($76,361.48).

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

