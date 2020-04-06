Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.97. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6,091.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $30,763,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $51,638,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $11,687,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

