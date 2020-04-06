Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,039 ($26.82) price target (down from GBX 2,100 ($27.62)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,220 ($29.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rathbone Brothers to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,710 ($22.49) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,237.80 ($29.44).

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,320 ($17.36) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,611.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,007.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Rathbone Brothers has a 1-year low of GBX 1,194 ($15.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68).

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

