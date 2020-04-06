Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 96.95 ($1.28) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.15 million and a PE ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 179.74. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 239 ($3.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider Alberto Lavandeira acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($69,455.41).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

