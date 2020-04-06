Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gamma Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,374 ($18.07).

LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.47) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 910 ($11.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,495 ($19.67). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,173.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,221.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($14.55), for a total value of £5,530 ($7,274.40).

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

