Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PDCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson Companies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,687,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,909 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Patterson Companies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 615,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

