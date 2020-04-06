Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s current price.

IMRA opened at $15.75 on Monday. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix bought 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. Also, Director Barbara Dalton bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $4,843,750.00.

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.