Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,483,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $61,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 667.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Parsons by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Parsons from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Parsons in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Parsons from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Parsons stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. Parsons Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $928.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $251,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,122. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,101. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

