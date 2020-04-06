Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $638.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) will announce $638.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $714.60 million. Parsley Energy posted sales of $427.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 339,058 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PE stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

