Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Oshkosh worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $62.08 on Monday. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

In other news, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $148,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

