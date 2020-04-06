OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered OraSure Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $649.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

