OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 30th

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3875 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 68.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

