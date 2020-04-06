Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $58.99 Million Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,624,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,993,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Slack by 565.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 86,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 73,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $24.26 on Monday. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion and a PE ratio of -15.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack news, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Braccia sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $307,436.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,352,370 shares of company stock valued at $29,986,903.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

