Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 43,238 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,755 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 43,238 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $54,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,943,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,020,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after buying an additional 735,077 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,237,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

