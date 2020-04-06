Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 35,940 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,940 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Robert Half International worth $61,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,394,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,064,000 after purchasing an additional 377,951 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 668,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,223,000 after purchasing an additional 291,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

