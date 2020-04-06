Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.11% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $58,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:FR opened at $30.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.