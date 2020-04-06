Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $50,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $340.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $362.00.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 17,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $4,502,482.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,965,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,671,928.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.90, for a total transaction of $985,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965,796 shares in the company, valued at $605,268,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and sold 197,118 shares worth $82,451,708. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $215.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.68. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The company has a quick ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

