Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,341 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Whirlpool worth $54,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $97,260,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 82,339 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $4,500,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.63.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.96. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

