Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,298,846 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 440,564 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Devon Energy worth $59,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $126,508,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,309,000 after acquiring an additional 73,373 shares during the period. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 440,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

