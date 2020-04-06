Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,339,357 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 286.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $61,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,890,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,964,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,983,000 after acquiring an additional 840,367 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,375,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,604,000 after acquiring an additional 977,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,656,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,444,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,459,000 after buying an additional 1,083,549 shares during the period. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

