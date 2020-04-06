Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Integer worth $50,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,718,000 after buying an additional 45,889 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Integer stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

