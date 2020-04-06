Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 650,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,904,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

CCMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $976,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $6,242,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,267.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $100.17 on Monday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.11 and its 200 day moving average is $140.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.