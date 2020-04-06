Norges Bank Invests $97.26 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 659,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,260,000. Norges Bank owned 1.05% of Whirlpool at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $118,426,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Longbow Research cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

WHR stock opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.96. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

