Norges Bank Invests $93.92 Million in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,165,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,920,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.05% of BorgWarner as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 59.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.