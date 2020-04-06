Norges Bank Invests $88.45 Million in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,449,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.04% of Cable One as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CABO. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1,056.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,823,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,546,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total value of $836,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,536.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,550.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,487.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.37. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $980.73 and a 12-month high of $1,830.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

