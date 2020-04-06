Norges Bank Buys Shares of 2,202,396 HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,202,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,580,000. Norges Bank owned 1.36% of HD Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HD Supply by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 152,696 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 463,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 142,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $3,982,063.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HDS opened at $25.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HDS. Longbow Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

