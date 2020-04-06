Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 92,460 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $13.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

