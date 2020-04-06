National Bank Financial Cuts Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target to C$2.75

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of AR opened at C$1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.76 and a twelve month high of C$2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.77. The firm has a market cap of $181.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

