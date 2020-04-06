Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nantkwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Nantkwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ NK opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Nantkwest has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 45.71% and a negative net margin of 152,997.67%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nantkwest will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nantkwest by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

