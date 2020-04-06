MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €100.00 by Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €179.00 ($208.14) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €243.00 ($282.56) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €175.13 ($203.63).

ETR:MTX opened at €106.50 ($123.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a 12 month high of €289.30 ($336.40). The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €195.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €238.54.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

