MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

MSM opened at $54.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $86.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

