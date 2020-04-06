Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Critical Contrast

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Mobileiron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Changyou.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Mobileiron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mobileiron and Changyou.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileiron -23.80% -111.76% -21.99% Changyou.Com 29.54% 28.22% 7.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobileiron and Changyou.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileiron $205.24 million 1.98 -$48.85 million ($0.41) -8.56 Changyou.Com $455.38 million 1.22 $144.16 million $3.31 3.16

Changyou.Com has higher revenue and earnings than Mobileiron. Mobileiron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Changyou.Com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mobileiron has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Changyou.Com has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mobileiron and Changyou.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileiron 0 1 2 0 2.67 Changyou.Com 0 2 0 0 2.00

Mobileiron currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 165.91%. Changyou.Com has a consensus price target of $8.45, suggesting a potential downside of 19.14%. Given Mobileiron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mobileiron is more favorable than Changyou.Com.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services. The company's MobileIron security platform also comprises MobileIron Threat Defense to identify zero-day threats on the device, across networks, and within client apps, and then initiates a security response, from notification to remediation of the threat; MobileIron Secure Applications for end-user productivity, such as enterprise app store, secure content, secure email and PIM, remote troubleshooting, and secure browsing applications, as well as MobileIron AppConnect, an SDK and wrapper that third-party developers integrate into their applications to provide security through additional encryption and advanced security controls. It serves various industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology and telecommunications primarily through distributors, resellers, service providers, system vendors, and system integrators. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices. The company also operates 17173.com Website, an information portal that provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other information services on online games to game players; and offers various software applications for PCs and mobile devices, as well as purchases pre-film cinema advertising slots from movie theater operators for advertisers. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 4.9 million total average monthly active accounts; and 1.6 million total active paying accounts. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Limited.

