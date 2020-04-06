MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MJ Gleeson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 970 ($12.76).

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 568.90 ($7.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 789.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 844.99. The company has a market cap of $314.81 million and a PE ratio of 12.26. MJ Gleeson has a 52 week low of GBX 516.08 ($6.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29).

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MJ Gleeson will post 4933.000078 EPS for the current year.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

