Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. Mimecast posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIME. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.09, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,719,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,182,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,800. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 968,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,994,000 after purchasing an additional 85,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mimecast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,614,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $15,072,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.